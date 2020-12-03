Market Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] closed the trading session at $21.89 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.73, while the highest price level was $22.06. The company report on December 2, 2020 that ThaiSri Insurance Selects Juniper Networks to Power Their AI-driven Network Enabling Its Digital-First Customer Experience Transformation.

Juniper’s solutions have significantly enhanced the insurer’s overall digital sales capabilities, enabling them to address a 200% increase in demand of insurance sales for 2020 to-date.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that ThaiSri, one of Thailand’s largest insurers, has selected Juniper Networks’ AI-driven solutions to upgrade and automate the management of its network infrastructure.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.12 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 4547912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 23 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.66, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.60 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11 and a Gross Margin at +59.74. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.76.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.87. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $36,628 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 1.80%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,646 million, or 96.00% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 47,857,869, which is approximately -0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,623,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.57 million in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $618.96 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 17,225,826 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 16,499,488 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 269,893,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,618,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,070,916 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,469 shares during the same period.