Market Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $61.84 during the day while it closed the day at $60.22. The company report on December 1, 2020 that General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl.

General Mills teams up with beloved nonprofit to promote nutrition and education for growing kids.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Breakfast just got more fun, delicious, and educational with the launch of Sesame Street Cereal, made by General Mills. The new cereal, which will begin to appear on store shelves in January, supports growing bodies with many essential nutrients and engages curious young minds with activities and stories. The cereal features two varieties: berry flavor with number-shaped pieces and cinnamon flavor with letter-shaped pieces, and the back of each box opens like a book, featuring dual-language (English and Spanish) short stories with Elmo.

General Mills Inc. stock has also loss -0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has declined by -6.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.89% and gained 12.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $36.73 billion, with 614.10 million shares outstanding and 610.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3714580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.85, while it was recorded at 60.50 for the last single week of trading, and 60.05 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.75 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.72. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $62,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.05%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,456 million, or 76.90% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,186,980, which is approximately 2.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,266,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -4.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 28,119,362 shares. Additionally, 626 investors decreased positions by around 24,240,847 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 403,560,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,920,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,346,841 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,658,078 shares during the same period.