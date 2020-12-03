Market Analysts see Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gaining to $156. Time to buy?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] loss -3.73% or -6.05 points to close at $156.07 with a heavy trading volume of 1295489 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Net Sales Increase of 26.3%; Comparable Sales Increase of 12.8%.

Operating Profit Grew 91%; EPS Doubled to $0.36.

It opened the trading session at $160.11, the shares rose to $163.09 and dropped to $155.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIVE points out that the company has recorded 47.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -228.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 769.43K shares, FIVE reached to a volume of 1295489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $144.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on FIVE stock. On September 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FIVE shares from 108 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for FIVE stock

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, FIVE shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.67, while it was recorded at 157.70 for the last single week of trading, and 109.29 for the last 200 days.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.52. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Total Capital for FIVE is now 19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.79. Additionally, FIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] managed to generate an average of $10,546 per employee.Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Below Inc. posted 1.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 14.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

There are presently around $9,474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,050,266, which is approximately 2.218% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,894,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.94 million in FIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $697.06 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 11.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 6,418,081 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 6,405,335 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 47,880,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,703,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,410 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,983,359 shares during the same period.