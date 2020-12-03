Market Analysts see Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: COGT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.89%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Cogent Biosciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,256,411 shares of its common stock, offered at a public offering price of $9.75 per share. In addition, Cogent Biosciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,538,461 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts. The size of the offering was upsized from $60 million to approximately $100 million. All of the shares of common stock sold in the offering are being sold by Cogent Biosciences. The offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $100 million before deducting customary underwriting discounts, offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Cogent Biosciences intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for development, regulatory and commercial preparation activities relating to PLX9486 and other product candidates, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, COGT stock rose by 315.76%. The average equity rating for COGT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.43 million, with 9.85 million shares outstanding and 8.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.64K shares, COGT stock reached a trading volume of 4115469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79.

COGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.89. With this latest performance, COGT shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 427.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 315.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cogent Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.02. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.49.

Return on Total Capital for COGT is now -65.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.99. Additionally, COGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] managed to generate an average of -$442,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

COGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 124.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COGT.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 94.70% of COGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COGT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,988,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,558,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.04 million in COGT stocks shares; and SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17.34 million in COGT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cogent Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cogent Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:COGT] by around 8,261,310 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 649,967 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,223,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,135,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COGT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,227,284 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 408,357 shares during the same period.