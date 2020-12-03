Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $85.59 during the day while it closed the day at $85.29. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Applied Materials, Inc. announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Mr. Dickerson will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1 beginning at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET.

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also gained 2.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has inclined by 31.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.72% and gained 39.73% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $76.46 billion, with 915.00 million shares outstanding and 909.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5269877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $82.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $72 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52.50 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 41.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.66 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.83, while it was recorded at 83.17 for the last single week of trading, and 59.20 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 15.97%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,620 million, or 83.30% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 78,143,901, which is approximately 8.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,758,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.97 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -18.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 46,332,891 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 50,896,426 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 636,969,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,198,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,639,793 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 4,156,112 shares during the same period.