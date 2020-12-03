L Brands Inc. [LB] Revenue clocked in at $11.74 billion, up 113.41% YTD: What’s Next?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] traded at a low on 12/02/20, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.67. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Victoria’s Secret And Pink Celebrate Giving Tuesday With YWCA USA.

On Giving Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret and PINK will celebrate their long-standing partnership with YWCA USA by donating 5% of each online order up to $500,000*. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Victoria’s Secret and PINK have supported YWCA USA and local affiliates for more than two decades investing over $5 million in grants, board and committee participation, volunteerism, event sponsorships and product donations.

Victoria’s Secret and PINK are honored to continue supporting YWCA’s mission to address racism, social injustices and economic development this Giving Tuesday. YWCA has been working at the forefront of these important issues for more than 160 years, improving the lives of women and girls through advocacy, programming and direct services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3728152 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of L Brands Inc. stands at 3.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for LB stock reached $10.78 billion, with 278.00 million shares outstanding and 224.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, LB reached a trading volume of 3728152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about L Brands Inc. [LB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $33 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on LB stock. On August 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LB shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 43.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LB stock performed recently?

L Brands Inc. [LB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 17.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.03, while it was recorded at 38.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.55 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.38. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 19.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.15. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of -$3,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for L Brands Inc. [LB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $8,293 million, or 80.00% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 24,169,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $934.64 million in LB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $895.06 million in LB stock with ownership of nearly -3.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 35,762,672 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 37,456,255 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 141,245,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,464,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,878,002 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 11,477,336 shares during the same period.