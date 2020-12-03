Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $14

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 2.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.80. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Kimco Realty Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 11, 2021 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

Event: Kimco Realty’s Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4408873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 3.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.26%.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $6.49 billion, with 429.99 million shares outstanding and 420.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 4408873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $13.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 32.28.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 44.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $5,385 million, or 86.60% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,238,286, which is approximately -5.601% of the company’s market cap and around 2.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,420,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.82 million in KIM stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $327.55 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 5.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 36,666,736 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 58,181,154 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 268,977,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,825,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,545,734 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,907,768 shares during the same period.