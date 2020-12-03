Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] – find out why.

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution and Update to Its Use of Currency Options Disclosure.

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0170 per share, payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2020).

For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund may use currency options as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund’s assets to obligations under these instruments. The Fund uses options to express macroeconomic and market views and to hedge foreign exchange and market risks on portfolio exposures, using the full suite of over-the-counter options products in strategies that both buy and sell options. The Fund is permitted to invest up to 25% of its net assets in currency options for hedging purposes and to invest up to 10% of its net assets in currency options for investment purposes. Additionally, the Fund is permitted to sell currency options up to 35% of its net assets.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock dropped by -14.75%. The one-year Franklin Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.3. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.37 billion, with 491.00 million shares outstanding and 276.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 4909348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $24 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.58.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.65 and a Gross Margin at +66.68. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.15. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $66,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

BEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 1.48%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,291 million, or 49.00% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,777,385, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 18.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,452,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.89 million in BEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $618.35 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 14,004,535 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 23,767,692 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 197,506,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,278,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,973,695 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,438 shares during the same period.