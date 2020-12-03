Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell -4.78% so far this year. What now?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Hanes Donates Nearly 1.3 Million Face Masks and Pairs of Socks in 2020 to Support the Homeless During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ahead of #GivingTuesday and the holiday season, America’s No. 1 basic apparel, underwear and sock brand is asking everyone to join in supporting those who are most vulnerable.

Imagine trying to protect yourself, your children, your family against COVID-19 while living without shelter or the basic necessities of life.

A sum of 4653995 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.41M shares. Hanesbrands Inc. shares reached a high of $14.58 and dropped to a low of $14.01 until finishing in the latest session at $14.14.

The one-year HBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.59. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $15.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.50 to $14, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.52, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.09. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of $9,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 0.93%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,495 million, or 94.90% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,615,433, which is approximately -5.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,394,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.94 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $270.2 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -5.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 35,618,099 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 44,613,764 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 237,681,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,913,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,912,419 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,722,666 shares during the same period.