Goldman lifts PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $7.89 on 12/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.1408, while the highest price level was $7.94. The company report on December 1, 2020 that PBF Energy to Participate in the Cowen 2020 Energy Conference.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced that the company’s management will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Energy Conference on December 3, 2020.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.85 percent and weekly performance of -1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 5258481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $19 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 55.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.30.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.79. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $92,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.86.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 6.40%.

There are presently around $724 million, or 78.90% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,959,586, which is approximately 38.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,884,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.1 million in PBF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.54 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -18.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 18,623,141 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 24,182,539 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 48,896,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,702,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,206,676 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,707,172 shares during the same period.