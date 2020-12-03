GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] moved up 6.97: Why It’s Important

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] jumped around 0.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.75 at the close of the session, up 6.97%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that GoHealth Appoints Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.

Positions Company to Expand Enterprise Solutions in Digital Healthcare.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced that Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, GOCO reached a trading volume of 1982329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75.

How has GOCO stock performed recently?

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 10.70 for the last single week of trading.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.91. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $895 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,811,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.47 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $50.38 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 83,256,386 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,256,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,256,386 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.