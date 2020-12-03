For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] gained 11.11% or 3.75 points to close at $37.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6271271 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Spirit Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference at 1:50 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

It opened the trading session at $33.57, the shares rose to $37.92 and dropped to $33.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPR points out that the company has recorded 20.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 6271271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SPR stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.43.

Trading performance analysis for SPR stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 99.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.62 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 35.42 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $2,978 million, or 78.10% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,130,554, which is approximately -3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,263,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.45 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $200.74 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -16.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 13,726,725 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 20,809,555 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 44,857,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,393,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,998,837 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,715,695 shares during the same period.