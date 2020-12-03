For Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] traded at a high on 12/02/20, posting a 19.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.43. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Sequans Communications SA to Host Earnings Call.

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 27, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68497.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1690832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sequans Communications S.A. stands at 11.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.90%.

The market cap for SQNS stock reached $170.88 million, with 7.57 million shares outstanding and 3.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 200.11K shares, SQNS reached a trading volume of 1690832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $3 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Sequans Communications S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.75 to $2.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on SQNS stock. On October 05, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for SQNS shares from 5.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequans Communications S.A. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94.

How has SQNS stock performed recently?

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.99. With this latest performance, SQNS shares gained by 35.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. Sequans Communications S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.90.

Return on Total Capital for SQNS is now -105.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -240.03. Additionally, SQNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 237.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] managed to generate an average of -$965,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sequans Communications S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequans Communications S.A. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequans Communications S.A. go to 0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]

There are presently around $67 million, or 47.70% of SQNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQNS stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 3,378,963, which is approximately -2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 4.61% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 2,808,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.25 million in SQNS stocks shares; and DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.31 million in SQNS stock with ownership of nearly 0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sequans Communications S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE:SQNS] by around 1,069,274 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 966,552 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,281,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,317,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQNS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,748 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 129,678 shares during the same period.