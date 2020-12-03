For Aflac Incorporated [AFL], Analyst sees a drop to $35. What next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $45.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Virtual Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2020.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President; Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2020 on December 8, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The presentation will be webcast live. Please click here to register for the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for six months following the webcast. The replay may be accessed using the same web address.

Aflac Incorporated represents 711.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.06 billion with the latest information. AFL stock price has been found in the range of $44.29 to $45.545.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3683687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.91, while it was recorded at 44.97 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 14.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.68. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $281,695 per employee.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $21,390 million, or 61.70% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,325,689, which is approximately -3.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.14 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -0.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 21,193,144 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 31,207,673 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 419,678,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,079,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,662,738 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,973,287 shares during the same period.