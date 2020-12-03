Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] Is Currently -7.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] price plunged by -7.72 percent to reach at -$2.05. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 12 million shares of its common stock by certain institutional shareholders of the company, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), which is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $301.8 million. Additionally, in connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.8 million additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The company is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling Shareholders in the offering.

A sum of 5271023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 649.90K shares. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares reached a high of $25.48 and dropped to a low of $23.13 until finishing in the latest session at $24.52.

The one-year AQUA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.19. The average equity rating for AQUA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQUA shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQUA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AQUA stock. On February 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AQUA shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQUA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for AQUA in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AQUA Stock Performance Analysis:

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.29. With this latest performance, AQUA shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQUA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.09, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.95.

Return on Total Capital for AQUA is now 12.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.82. Additionally, AQUA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] managed to generate an average of $28,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AQUA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQUA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. go to 20.55%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,136 million, or 99.10% of AQUA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQUA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,196,976, which is approximately 9.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,335,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.86 million in AQUA stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $148.04 million in AQUA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA] by around 12,190,567 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,370,400 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 70,557,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,117,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQUA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,510,049 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 956,792 shares during the same period.