Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Is Currently 7.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EVK] price surged by 7.14 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 1617378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.10 and dropped to a low of $1.97 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EVK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, EVK shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.91 and a Gross Margin at +31.00. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for EVK is now 2.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.08. Additionally, EVK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] managed to generate an average of $282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of EVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVK stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 35,218, which is approximately 28.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in EVK stocks shares; and COMPAGNIE LOMBARD ODIER SCMA, currently with $4000.0 in EVK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EVK] by around 8,033 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,347 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 49,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 125 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 612 shares during the same period.