Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Stock trading around $2.69 per share: What’s Next?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] price surged by 7.17 percent to reach at $0.18.

A sum of 1714768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Enerplus Corporation shares reached a high of $2.78 and dropped to a low of $2.49 until finishing in the latest session at $2.69.

The average equity rating for ERF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ERF Stock Performance Analysis:

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 44.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enerplus Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.70.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$678,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ERF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $319 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 21,211,604, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 16,682,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.88 million in ERF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.4 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -0.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 17,770,588 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 27,695,876 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 73,049,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,516,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,467,727 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,869,531 shares during the same period.