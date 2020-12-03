Dow Inc. [DOW] Stock trading around $53.53 per share: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.31%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Dow to participate in Citi 2020 Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference.

Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Citi 2020 Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available within 48 hours following the event.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock rose by 0.70%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.06. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.44 billion, with 741.75 million shares outstanding and 740.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 4328632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $50.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.80, while it was recorded at 55.22 for the last single week of trading, and 41.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 8.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.47. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of -$49,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -6.52%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,744 million, or 68.10% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,189,249, which is approximately -1.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 51,620,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.38 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,553,365 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 24,361,869 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 447,685,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,600,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,495 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,757,257 shares during the same period.