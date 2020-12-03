DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, up 48.05% YTD: What’s Next?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] slipped around -0.72 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.54 at the close of the session, down -5.43%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is now 48.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOYU Stock saw the intraday high of $13.35 and lowest of $12.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.85, which means current price is +105.24% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 4589220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

How has DOYU stock performed recently?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.36. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.19 and a Gross Margin at +16.42. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.55.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now -4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $2,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

Insider trade positions for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

There are presently around $631 million, or 16.80% of DOYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOYU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 9,784,781, which is approximately 1308.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,362,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.24 million in DOYU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.34 million in DOYU stock with ownership of nearly 6.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 29,448,657 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 20,925,743 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 30,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,343,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,734,167 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,691,382 shares during the same period.