CSX Corporation [CSX] gain 25.23% so far this year. What now?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] jumped around 0.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $90.62 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that CSX to Acquire Pan Am Railways in New England.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire New England’s Pan Am Railways, Inc. (“Pan Am”), whose rail carrier subsidiaries comprise North America’s largest regional railroad.

Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Pan Am owns and operates a highly integrated, nearly 1,200-mile rail network and has a partial interest in the more than 600-mile Pan Am Southern system. Pan Am’s network across New England has access to multiple ports and large-scale commodity producers. The transaction will expand CSX’s reach in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts while adding Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing 23-state network.

CSX Corporation stock is now 25.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $92.08 and lowest of $90.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.71, which means current price is +93.59% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 4968311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $80 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.23, while it was recorded at 91.42 for the last single week of trading, and 72.19 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.75 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.90.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.69. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $158,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 4.91%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $51,895 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,006,717, which is approximately 3.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,941,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.69 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 4.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 31,253,472 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 30,078,320 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 511,332,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,664,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,986,273 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 825,405 shares during the same period.