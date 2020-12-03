Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain 29.85% so far this year. What now?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.80%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Corning to Provide Financial Update at Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference.

Company expects strong sales and earnings growth in the fourth quarter.

At ’s Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference, Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Jeffrey Evenson will provide investors with an update about the company’s expected financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Over the last 12 months, GLW stock rose by 34.86%. The one-year Corning Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.0. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.04 billion, with 764.01 million shares outstanding and 761.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, GLW stock reached a trading volume of 3835831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cross Research have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $25 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $22, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on GLW stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 34 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.59, while it was recorded at 37.40 for the last single week of trading, and 28.05 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for GLW is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, GLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] managed to generate an average of $19,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corning Incorporated posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 4.00%.

There are presently around $21,797 million, or 76.90% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,708,413, which is approximately 13.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 53,144,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in GLW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly -0.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 27,615,336 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 35,784,122 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 513,229,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,628,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,622,563 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,250 shares during the same period.