CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain 6.33% so far this year. What now?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.82 during the day while it closed the day at $9.41. The company report on November 30, 2020 that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX”) announced the closing of its private placement of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes were offered under an indenture, dated November 30, 2020 (the “Indenture”), among CNX, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto and UMB Bank, N.A., as trustee. The Notes are guaranteed by all of CNX’s wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility.

CNX intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to repay existing indebtedness under CNX’s revolving credit facility.

CNX Resources Corporation stock has also loss -5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNX stock has declined by -7.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.14% and gained 6.33% year-on date.

The market cap for CNX stock reached $2.10 billion, with 224.53 million shares outstanding and 221.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 3433752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $14.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CNX stock trade performance evaluation

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.01. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.70. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$172,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,927 million, or 92.10% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 35,587,117, which is approximately -3.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,982,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.67 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $145.9 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 9.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 30,421,860 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 30,438,115 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 143,909,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,769,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,572,862 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 12,830,904 shares during the same period.