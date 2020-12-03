Citigroup lifts The Western Union Company [WU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.49%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Western Union to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on December 1.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced that the Company will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO, and Shelly Swanback, President, Product and Platform.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from http://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, WU stock dropped by -16.56%. The one-year The Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.38. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.20 billion, with 411.60 million shares outstanding and 409.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 4486902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $23.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on WU stock. On July 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WU shares from 15 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 139.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.93.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.55, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.38%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,455 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,487,037, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,242,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $735.34 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 5.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 24,327,040 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 34,410,602 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 364,884,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,621,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,969,532 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,840,860 shares during the same period.