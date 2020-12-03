Citigroup lifts Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE: SUPV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.54%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Grupo Supervielle SA to Host Earnings Call.

Grupo Supervielle SA (NYSE:SUPV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, SUPV stock dropped by -25.45%. The one-year Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.84. The average equity rating for SUPV stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $300.37 million, with 91.34 million shares outstanding and 65.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 477.83K shares, SUPV stock reached a trading volume of 1419605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPV shares is $2.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPV stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

SUPV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, SUPV shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Supervielle S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for SUPV is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.42. Additionally, SUPV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] managed to generate an average of $848,363 per employee.

SUPV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. go to -13.10%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.50% of SUPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 705,791, which is approximately -2.436% of the company’s market cap and around 21.58% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 422,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in SUPV stocks shares; and RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $0.67 million in SUPV stock with ownership of nearly -21.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE:SUPV] by around 329,714 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 787,212 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,902,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,019,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUPV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,888 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 484,419 shares during the same period.