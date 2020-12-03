Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] is -77.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.42 during the day while it closed the day at $0.39. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Check-Cap Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights.

Submitted Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to the FDA for Pivotal Study of C-Scan®.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer, announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and corporate highlights.

Check-Cap Ltd. stock has also gained 6.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHEK stock has inclined by 4.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.40% and lost -77.33% year-on date.

The market cap for CHEK stock reached $17.31 million, with 46.24 million shares outstanding and 42.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CHEK reached a trading volume of 4775435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

CHEK stock trade performance evaluation

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, CHEK shares gained by 26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3356, while it was recorded at 0.3888 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6287 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -142.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$216,188 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Check-Cap Ltd. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEK.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 181,961, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.59% of the total institutional ownership; FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 127,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in CHEK stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $29000.0 in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 263,964 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 918,154 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 701,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,961 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 917,791 shares during the same period.