Centene Corporation [CNC] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price surged by 1.98 percent to reach at $1.22. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Centene Provides Format Update Of Virtual 2021 Financial Guidance And Investor Meeting On December 18, 2020.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) provided an update on its upcoming 2021 Financial Guidance and Investor Meeting. In recognition of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in Missouri and St. Louis County, the company will adopt a hybrid presentation approach, which will include the use of pre-recorded management presentations with live Q&A sessions. This aligns with the company’s approach to prioritizing the health and safety of its employees while remaining committed to the principles of transparent communications and engagement with its shareholders and the financial community.

Additional details for the virtual meeting, which will be streamed live on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section, as well as instructions for institutional investors and analysts to enable the Question & Answer component, to follow.

A sum of 4455459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $64.305 and dropped to a low of $62.48 until finishing in the latest session at $62.87.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.18. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $82.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.46, while it was recorded at 62.65 for the last single week of trading, and 62.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.86. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.60. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $23,339 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 13.04%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,077 million, or 95.00% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,560,804, which is approximately -2.241% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,695,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in CNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.53 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 39,063,356 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 41,348,089 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 461,606,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,018,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,719,795 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,112,677 shares during the same period.