Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Is Currently -4.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] loss -4.77% or -2.63 points to close at $52.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1337055 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Big Lots To Report Third Quarter Results On December 4, 2020.

COMPANY TO BROADCAST CONFERENCE CALL.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) announced it will report the results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Friday, December 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 4. A webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. An archive will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ through midnight Friday, December 18, 2020. In addition, a replay of the call will be available through December 18 by dialing 877.660.6853 (Toll Free) or 201.612.7415 (Toll) and enter the Replay Conference ID: 13712252.

It opened the trading session at $54.75, the shares rose to $55.04 and dropped to $52.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIG points out that the company has recorded 41.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -417.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, BIG reached to a volume of 1337055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $57.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BIG stock

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.51, while it was recorded at 52.72 for the last single week of trading, and 36.75 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.57. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $7,131 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to 8.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $1,931 million, or 98.20% of BIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,737,634, which is approximately -8.732% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,617,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.16 million in BIG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $125.08 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 4,007,308 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 7,611,143 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,197,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,816,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,476 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,070,832 shares during the same period.