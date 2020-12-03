Berenberg slashes price target on Novartis AG [NVS] – find out why.

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $90.72 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Novartis highlights confidence in growing sales with margin expansion, fueled by in-market brands and a rich pipeline, at Annual Meet the Management investor event.

Novartis showcases unique profile with therapeutic area breadth and depth, exposure to cutting edge platforms and diversification of revenues in terms of assets and geographies.

Key growth drivers now contributing to 48% of Innovative Medicines sales; upcoming launches expected to lay the foundation for future sales expansion.

Novartis AG stock is now -4.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVS Stock saw the intraday high of $90.77 and lowest of $89.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.84, which means current price is +31.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, NVS reached a trading volume of 4718730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novartis AG [NVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NVS stock performed recently?

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.80, while it was recorded at 89.76 for the last single week of trading, and 85.68 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.25 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.54. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $68,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Novartis AG [NVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novartis AG posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.95%.

Insider trade positions for Novartis AG [NVS]

There are presently around $20,541 million, or 10.10% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 22,570,940, which is approximately -2.993% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,791,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $953.08 million in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 8,819,915 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 20,152,467 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 197,450,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,422,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,059 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,706 shares during the same period.