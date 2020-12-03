Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell -72.79% so far this year. What now?

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.51%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Avinger Receives Nasdaq Extension, Recommends Stockholders Vote FOR All Proxy Proposals.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), announced the company has received an extension until May 19, 2021 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The company previously had until November 20, 2020 to regain compliance, and received its extension notice on November 24, 2020.

To ensure Avinger will successfully resolve its minimum bid price requirement, either through organic growth in its stock price or via a reverse stock split, Avinger has included a proposed authorization for the Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio not less than 1-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-20 to maintain Avinger’s Nasdaq listing.

Over the last 12 months, AVGR stock dropped by -76.85%. The average equity rating for AVGR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.56 million, with 84.92 million shares outstanding and 84.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, AVGR stock reached a trading volume of 12648125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

AVGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, AVGR shares gained by 37.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2876, while it was recorded at 0.2949 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3908 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avinger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.01 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -213.01.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -102.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -237.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.49. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$240,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AVGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,351,400, which is approximately 85.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 825,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in AVGR stocks shares; and SPECTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. (NB/CA), currently with $0.25 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 2,969,886 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,253,745 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,782,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,440,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,161,260 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,246,817 shares during the same period.