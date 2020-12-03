ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] is -11.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] gained 10.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler Investor Conference.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, announced Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer of the company, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from 30 November to 3 December 2020.

A replay of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available from November 23, 2020 in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website at www.aslanpharma.com. The replay will be available for 30 days. ASLAN will be participating in 1×1 meetings on 30 November to 3 December 2020, meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited represents 37.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.35 million with the latest information. ASLN stock price has been found in the range of $1.6433 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 267.48K shares, ASLN reached a trading volume of 1710701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 302.29.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7843, while it was recorded at 1.7780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6822 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1570.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASLN is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -123.62. Additionally, ASLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -429.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASLN.

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 27,997 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 162,631 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,218,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,408,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,306 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 104,980 shares during the same period.