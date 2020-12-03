ArcelorMittal [MT] Stock trading around $19.85 per share: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.02 during the day while it closed the day at $19.85. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Société Générale SA shareholding notification.

27 November, 15:00 CET.

ArcelorMittal stock has also gained 9.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MT stock has inclined by 52.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.89% and gained 13.17% year-on date.

The market cap for MT stock reached $21.81 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 641.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 5212515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MT stock trade performance evaluation

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 41.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.46 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.03 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.84 and a Gross Margin at +5.18. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.23. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$11,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ArcelorMittal [MT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $970 million, or 4.60% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 8,067,822, which is approximately -27.686% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,205,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.47 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $58.35 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 306.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 12,203,226 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 15,409,655 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,251,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,864,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,106,331 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,542,945 shares during the same period.