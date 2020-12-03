Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] Stock trading around $40.60 per share: What’s Next?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] closed the trading session at $40.60 on 12/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.25, while the highest price level was $42.91. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Aimco Confirms It Received a Conditional Non-Binding Indication of Interest That is Grossly Inadequate and Will Proceed with the Separation of AIR and Aimco.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco”) confirmed that it received a conditional non-binding indication of interest to purchase Aimco. Aimco announced that its board of directors unanimously determined the proposal is grossly inadequate and not in the best interest of Aimco and its stockholders, and that Aimco will proceed with the previously announced separation of Aimco and Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”). Aimco further stated that it does not intend to make any additional comments on this matter unless and until it deems further disclosure is required.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

As previously announced, the expected separation of AIR from Aimco through a pro rata distribution (the “REIT Distribution”) of one share of Class A common stock of AIR for every one share of Class A common stock of Aimco is expected to be completed prior to trading hours on December 15, 2020. Aimco noted that its stockholders prior to the REIT Distribution will own both Aimco and AIR after the REIT Distribution, that the REIT Distribution is expected to unlock significant shareholder value, and that each of Aimco and AIR will be able to pursue additional opportunities after the REIT Distribution to further increase shareholder value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.39 percent and weekly performance of 3.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, AIV reached to a volume of 5261528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $32.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $41, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on AIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 59.30.

AIV stock trade performance evaluation

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.80 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.83, while it was recorded at 34.49 for the last single week of trading, and 36.73 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.79.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.25. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of $498,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 405.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,912 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,540,868, which is approximately -3.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 11,748,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.01 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $413.04 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 1.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 15,837,957 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 15,718,931 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 89,430,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,987,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,974,144 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,501,457 shares during the same period.