ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] moved up 10.93: Why It’s Important

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 10.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.67. The company report on December 1, 2020 that ZW Data Action Technologies Completes Its Blockchain Infrastructure Platform.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services company serving enterprise clients, announced the completion of its Blockchain Integrated Framework for Retail Business, or BIF.

With its strategic move to expand to blockchain industry in early 2018, ZW Data has been devoting its efforts to research and development of blockchain underlying technology. It has since developed two blockchain-powered applications, OMG and Bo!News. The Company then has been building BIF to provide a framework platform for more accessible and efficient integration of small and medium sized retail business users. BIF provides on-time delivery, real-time information, and record-time service for retail business users while consolidating both key opinion leader (“KOL”) and Online-to-Offline (“O2O”) marketing and advertising information. Harnessing the benefits of blockchain-powered technology, BIF could improve security, give retailers more control over their data, and create new forms of marketing to help retailers meet consumer needs with higher precision and capture the value otherwise missed. ZW Data plans to complete the integration of BO!News and OMG onto BIF for commercial release by the early 2021 and launch BIF to retail business users in mid-2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2681117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stands at 9.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for CNET stock reached $37.13 million, with 21.72 million shares outstanding and 15.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 553.93K shares, CNET reached a trading volume of 2681117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNET in the course of the last twelve months was 123.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CNET stock performed recently?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4516, while it was recorded at 1.5470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1400 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.17. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNET is now -16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.11. Additionally, CNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.27.ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 42,680, which is approximately 79.743% of the company’s market cap and around 27.02% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 30,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $42000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 87,631 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,321 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,418 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,321 shares during the same period.