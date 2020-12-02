Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $9

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] price surged by 2.15 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Monarch Gold Corporation (“Monarch”) whereby Yamana will acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill (the “Acquisition Properties”) through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Monarch not owned by Yamana under a plan of arrangement for consideration, including cash and shares, of approximately C$152 million. In connection with the plan of arrangement, Monarch will complete a spin-out (the “Spin-Out”) to its shareholders, through a newly-formed company (“SpinCo”) of its other mineral properties and certain other assets and liabilities of Monarch (collectively, the “Transaction”).

Highlights of the Transaction.

A sum of 17454142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.22M shares. Yamana Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $5.23 and dropped to a low of $5.02 until finishing in the latest session at $5.22.

The one-year AUY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.16. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $30,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

AUY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,326 million, or 53.25% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 107,657,717, which is approximately 3.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 42,690,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.85 million in AUY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $145.28 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -33.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 24,044,071 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 48,684,087 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 372,780,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,508,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,166,511 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,670,409 shares during the same period.