Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is 729.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] closed the trading session at $25.23 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.5701, while the highest price level was $26.1399. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Workhorse Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Release Updates and Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 729.93 percent and weekly performance of -12.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 755.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.09M shares, WKHS reached to a volume of 9837883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $33 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on WKHS stock. On July 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WKHS shares from 12 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4451.29.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 64.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 755.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 782.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 26.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6338.12 and a Gross Margin at -1452.17. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9868.98.

Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 250.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$458,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 33.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,213,256, which is approximately 47.51% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,205,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.09 million in WKHS stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $99.32 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 21,809,539 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,767,222 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,120,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,696,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,443,748 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,557,515 shares during the same period.