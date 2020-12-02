Wolfe Research lifts Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 4.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.04. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Ally Financial to present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from approximately 1-1:35 p.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the virtual conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4769446 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ally Financial Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $11.62 billion, with 375.66 million shares outstanding and 371.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4769446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALLY shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.54.

How has ALLY stock performed recently?

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.93, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.74 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.89. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.94.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.76. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $198,506 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 5.36%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $11,027 million, or 97.20% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,077,202, which is approximately -6.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 31,760,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.84 million in ALLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $983.15 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -4.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 44,172,281 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 39,862,169 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 271,231,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,265,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,457,879 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,705,642 shares during the same period.