why Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.71

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] jumped around 1.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.55 at the close of the session, up 8.83%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is now 46.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBSW Stock saw the intraday high of $14.68 and lowest of $13.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.63, which means current price is +315.71% above from all time high which was touched on 12/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 3660340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.98. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 13.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.70 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.09.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 12.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.29. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 21,542,473 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 32,053,432 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,896,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,492,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,017,223 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 679,005 shares during the same period.