why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.63

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $36.52 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.6555, while the highest price level was $37.27. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Kohl’s and Sephora Announce Major Long-Term Strategic Partnership Bringing Transformative Prestige Beauty Experience to Millions of Consumers.

200 “Sephora at Kohl’s” locations open in fall 2021, at least 850 locations by 2023.

Omnichannel partnership, launch of Sephora on Kohls.com in 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.32 percent and weekly performance of 17.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 71.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 19836358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $28.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $24, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.96. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 71.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.80 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 33.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -8.16%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,910 million, or 87.50% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,156,615, which is approximately 27.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,006,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.52 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $236.4 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 27,030,071 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 23,016,844 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 84,394,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,441,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,502,161 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 6,801,078 shares during the same period.