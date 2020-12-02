Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] Is Currently 8.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: FREE] gained 8.81% or 0.73 points to close at $9.02 with a heavy trading volume of 1426922 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual AgriFood Tech Innovation Summit.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREE), announced that Chief Executive Officer Albert Manzone will present at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

It opened the trading session at $8.95, the shares rose to $9.70 and dropped to $8.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FREE points out that the company has recorded -10.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 508.94K shares, FREE reached to a volume of 1426922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whole Earth Brands Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for FREE stock

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, FREE shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Whole Earth Brands Inc. [FREE]

There are presently around $236 million, or 70.60% of FREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREE stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,600,000, which is approximately 18.182% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,566,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.15 million in FREE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $21.52 million in FREE stock with ownership of nearly -26.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Whole Earth Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:FREE] by around 12,308,911 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 6,080,226 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,820,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,209,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,409,014 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,311,513 shares during the same period.