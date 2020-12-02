Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] gained 10.42% or 1.23 points to close at $13.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3552232 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Eldorado Gold Provides Update on Exploration Projects.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide results from brownfields exploration drilling programs in Quebec, Greece, and Turkey, including an update on the newly-discovered Ormaque zone at Lamaque. Additionally, the Company is providing a brief update on COVID-19.

Highlights in this release include:.

It opened the trading session at $12.30, the shares rose to $13.09 and dropped to $12.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGO points out that the company has recorded 62.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -183.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EGO reached to a volume of 3552232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for EGO stock

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.31 and a Gross Margin at +14.81. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.78. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eldorado Gold Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $1,193 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,149,446, which is approximately 10.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,275,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.8 million in EGO stocks shares; and LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP, currently with $76.69 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly 32.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 10,962,413 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 13,569,615 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 67,041,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,573,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,819,237 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,879 shares during the same period.