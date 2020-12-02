Wall Street Analyst Resumed TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 9.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.89. The company report on November 25, 2020 that TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access DayDecember 2, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1126551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TPI Composites Inc. stands at 6.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.49%.

The market cap for TPIC stock reached $1.51 billion, with 35.55 million shares outstanding and 30.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 589.08K shares, TPIC reached a trading volume of 1126551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $44.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $28 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TPIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

How has TPIC stock performed recently?

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.75. With this latest performance, TPIC shares gained by 32.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.87, while it was recorded at 40.94 for the last single week of trading, and 25.42 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.64 and a Gross Margin at +5.42. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.60. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPI Composites Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]

There are presently around $1,213 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,042,399, which is approximately -9.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,569,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.9 million in TPIC stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $65.29 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly -8.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 5,481,258 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 4,538,590 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,610,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,630,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,976,884 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,995,050 shares during the same period.