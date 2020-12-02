Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 3.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.39. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering (the “Offering”) of 18 million shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), the selling stockholder and an affiliate of certain private equity investment funds advised by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to settle and close on or about November 17, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6334074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $6.36 billion, with 328.41 million shares outstanding and 307.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 6334074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.16.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.91, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 38.90%.

There are presently around $5,708 million, or 90.10% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 95,261,955, which is approximately -19.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,073,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.62 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $346.22 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 24.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 48,177,961 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 44,316,713 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 201,896,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,391,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,887,839 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,558,249 shares during the same period.