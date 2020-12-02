Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Revenue clocked in at $18.50 million, down -23.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] gained 10.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Vinco Ventures (f/k/a Edison Nation, Inc.) (NASDAQ:BBIG), announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Vinco Ventures Inc. represents 8.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.96 million with the latest information. BBIG stock price has been found in the range of $1.40 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 157.83K shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 1188008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for BBIG stock

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6664, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2882 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.87.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -37.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.59. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$253,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 329,973, which is approximately -10.333% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 32,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in BBIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31000.0 in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 48,597 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 40,080 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 332,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,572 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.