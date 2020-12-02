UBS lifts Dominion Energy Inc. [D] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] gained 2.13% or 1.67 points to close at $80.16 with a heavy trading volume of 6356998 shares. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Dominion Energy Offers $110,000 in Community Impact Awards.

Dominion Energy, through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, will award $110,000 in unrestricted grants to area non-profits that have made a difference in the communities the company serves. The grants are offered through the 26th annual Community Impact Awards competition, sponsored by Dominion Energy and Cleveland Magazine. Since 1996, the program has awarded more than $1.8 million in Community Impact Award grants.

The awards recognize community organizations that have made major contributions toward the economic and social revitalization of communities located in Dominion Energy’s Ohio service area.

It opened the trading session at $79.25, the shares rose to $81.11 and dropped to $79.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for D points out that the company has recorded -7.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, D reached to a volume of 6356998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $85.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $86 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $84, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.94, while it was recorded at 79.30 for the last single week of trading, and 79.78 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.67 and a Gross Margin at +56.08. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.11. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $71,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 1.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $44,471 million, or 70.00% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,099,575, which is approximately -1.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,905,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.72 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 27,586,217 shares. Additionally, 751 investors decreased positions by around 42,446,698 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 484,750,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,783,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,668,316 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,791,018 shares during the same period.