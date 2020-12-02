U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell -25.37% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 1.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.25 at the close of the session, up 2.41%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that U.S. Bank expands its Global Fund Services offerings, opens Luxembourg office.

U.S. Bank announced the opening of their Luxembourg office, which provides fund accounting and administration, domiciliation, depositary and custody-related services for Luxembourg-domiciled funds.

Didier Delvaux, who joined U.S. Bank earlier this year as Luxembourg Country Head, will oversee the office. He has more than 25 years of fund administration and custody experience. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Delvaux was at State Street, where he was head of fund administration, and prior to that, chief operating officer, Luxembourg and Ireland.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now -25.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $44.56 and lowest of $44.005 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.11, which means current price is +56.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 6773082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $45.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $41, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.44.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.96, while it was recorded at 44.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.78 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.80. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.03%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $49,248 million, or 75.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,402,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.35 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 42,557,048 shares. Additionally, 731 investors decreased positions by around 51,336,688 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,019,060,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,112,954,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,167,114 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,233 shares during the same period.