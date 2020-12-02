Truist slashes price target on IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] – find out why.

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] closed the trading session at $93.60 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.41, while the highest price level was $99.40. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Key Indicators of Small Business Employment Show Stability Amid Recent Surge in COVID-19 Cases Across the U.S.

The report by Paychex and IHS Markit shows slight moderations in national job growth, weekly hours worked, and percentage of annual wage growth.

The latest Paychex |IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch shows that small business hiring remained largely consistent with the prior month, moderating slightly, down 0.03 percent nationally to 94.29. In November, hourly earnings growth stood at 2.76 percent, while weekly hours worked showed a decrease of 0.04 percent year over year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.22 percent and weekly performance of -0.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, INFO reached to a volume of 5803728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $87.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFO shares from 63 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 69.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

INFO stock trade performance evaluation

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.36, while it was recorded at 94.31 for the last single week of trading, and 74.92 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +49.48. IHS Markit Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.39.

Return on Total Capital for INFO is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.90. Additionally, INFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] managed to generate an average of $32,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IHS Markit Ltd. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.12%.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,097 million, or 96.20% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,597,070, which is approximately -4.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,086,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in INFO stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $2.06 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IHS Markit Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 24,417,939 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 26,555,471 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 323,995,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,968,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,987,828 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,945,113 shares during the same period.