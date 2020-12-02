The Mosaic Company [MOS] Stock trading around $21.76 per share: What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.4993 during the day while it closed the day at $21.76. The company report on November 25, 2020 that U.S. Department of Commerce Issues Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determinations on Phosphate Fertilizer Imports from Morocco and Russia.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it preliminarily found that phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco and Russia benefit from countervailable subsidies. Commerce calculated a subsidy rate of 23.46 percent for Moroccan producer OCP. In the Russia investigation, Commerce calculated rates of 20.94 percent and 72.5 percent for the PhosAgro and EuroChem respondent entities, respectively, and a rate of 32.92 percent for all other producers

“We appreciate the Commerce Department’s diligent work on our countervailing duty petitions,” said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O’Rourke. “Mosaic believes in vigorous competition and free and fair trade, and that these foreign government subsidies must be addressed in order to level the playing field in the U.S. market. ‘s ruling moves a step closer to fair trade and an assurance for U.S. farmers that they will be able to rely on U.S. fertilizer for decades to come.”.

The Mosaic Company stock has also gained 5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has inclined by 16.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.60% and gained 0.55% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $8.21 billion, with 379.10 million shares outstanding and 342.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 5292686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 22.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +9.63. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.98.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of -$84,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -480.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,050 million, or 77.50% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,066,544, which is approximately -12.126% of the company’s market cap and around 9.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,843,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $540.59 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $394.62 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -14.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 30,562,314 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 36,713,247 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 210,778,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,053,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,763,186 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,238,963 shares during the same period.