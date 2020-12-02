The Benchmark Company slashes price target on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] – find out why.

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.385 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on November 17, 2020 that BIOLASE Announces the Launch of Waterlase Endo Academy.

Waterlase endodontists invited to join community for advanced learning in endodontics.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, completed its leadership council meeting of the Waterlase Endo Academy on Nov. 14, forming an exclusive community of leading endodontists, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and profitability with new technology. The academy, open to all Waterlase endodontists, was created to foster peer-led learning, best practice sharing and optimal integration of Waterlase technology into clinical practice.

BIOLASE Inc. stock has also gained 24.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIOL stock has inclined by 24.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.03% and lost -33.11% year-on date.

The market cap for BIOL stock reached $33.56 million, with 93.01 million shares outstanding and 84.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 38924796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.10. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 42.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2894, while it was recorded at 0.3070 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4133 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.80. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.24.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -77.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.64. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$113,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIOLASE Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.80% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,739,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.63% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,111,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in BIOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -23.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 624,345 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,169,705 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,113,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,907,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,939 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 569,022 shares during the same period.