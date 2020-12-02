Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Finance

Telos Corporation [TLS] Stock trading around $23.35 per share: What's Next?

By Misty Lee

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] jumped around 3.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.35 at the close of the session, up 16.34%. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Telos Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in its Initial Public Offering.

Telos® Corporation (“Telos”), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced the closing of an additional 2,245,328 shares of its common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with Telos’ initial public offering. The shares were sold at the initial public offering price of $17.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $38,170,576. Including the over-allotment, the total number of shares sold by Telos in the offering was 17,214,187 shares, generating gross proceeds of $292,641,179. Telos’ shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker Symbol “TLS” and commenced trading on November 19, 2020.

B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Needham & Company acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. Colliers Securities LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities, and MKM Partners served as co-managers for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, TLS reached a trading volume of 3177752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telos Corporation [TLS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TLS in the course of the last twelve months was 78.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TLS stock performed recently?

Telos Corporation [TLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. while it was recorded at 20.72 for the last single week of trading.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 11.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 456.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 186.02.

Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Telos Corporation [TLS]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 197,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

