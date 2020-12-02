TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] moved up 56.15: Why It’s Important

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] jumped around 0.73 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.03 at the close of the session, up 56.15%. The company report on November 26, 2020 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Highlights:.

TDH Holdings Inc. stock is now 50.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETZ Stock saw the intraday high of $3.76 and lowest of $1.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.81, which means current price is +290.38% above from all time high which was touched on 12/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.37K shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 3416286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.41.

How has PETZ stock performed recently?

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.15. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 47.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.37, while it was recorded at 1.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.23 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.58 and a Gross Margin at -12.04. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.19.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,942.18. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$172,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: GATEWAY ADVISORY, LLC with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 78.88% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 99,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in PETZ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly -25.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 10,400 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,011 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 191,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.